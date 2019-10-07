Teachers protest in front of Cong candidate’s office in Dakha, demand regularisation of jobs

The Ludhiana-Ferozepur National Highway was blocked for at least five hours as teachers and their unemployed counterparts protested in front of Congress candidate Captain Sandeep Sandhu’s election office at Mullanpur Dakha town in poll-bound Dakha constituency of Ludhiana Sunday. They raised slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for “failing to provide employment and regularising their jobs”.

The protest was led by two unions — the Shaheed Kiranjit Kaur EGS/AIE/STR Teachers Union Punjab and ETT/TET Pass Berozgaar Teachers Union Punjab. Squatting on the highway, the teachers raised slogans like ‘Chauhanda hai Punjab, Captain Punjab Ton Baahar’ and also flayed the Captain government for “failing to fulfill the promise of ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ made during the 2017 elections.

Teachers belonging to three educational schemes — Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS), Special Trainer Resource (STR) and Alternative Innovative Education (AIE) — almost 7,600 in number are demanding regularisation of their jobs as elementary cadre teachers. Currently, they are working at a salary of Rs 5,000 a month (B.Ed pass) and Rs 2,500 a month (without B.Ed). Teachers claim that the state government had promised them regularisation after the central government schemes had ended.

A protester said that despite being qualified (with a B.Ed and ETT (Elementary Teacher Training course)), they are now being asked by the government to clear the NTT (Nursery Teacher Training) course for regular recruitment in pre-primary classes of government schools. “We started with Rs 1,000 per month salary only in 2008 under EGS scheme. Since 2014, we are working for Rs 5,000 a month only and handling government schools in rural areas where not even a single regular teacher is posted. Yet we are not being regularised. Despite being ETT and B.Ed qualified, we are now being asked to clear NTT. This is nothing else but pure harassment. We are not going to end our agitation till we do not get a written notification regularising our jobs. We haven’t even been given written assurance that our jobs will be regularised if we clear NTT,” the protester added.

In 2010, Kiranjit Kaur, a teacher from this union had set herself on fire at Kapurthala during a similar protest and died.

Members of the ETT/TET Pass Berogzaar Teachers Union also protested and blocked the highway. Gursimrat Singh, a union leader, said that more than 14,000 ETT-TET pass teachers are unemployed and the government has failed to recruit them. “We will not end our agitation till 14,000 of us are not recruited. Despite being qualified we are not being recruited,” he said.

The Ludhiana rural police finally convinced teachers to lift the protest after five hours. Commuters had a hard time for five hours as the highway was blocked.

Another protest in Jalalabad

The TET/B.Ed Pass Berozgaar (Unemployed) Teachers Union also held a protest march in poll-bound Jalalabad and started a ‘Rozgar Nahi Vote Nahi’ (No Jobs, No Votes) campaign. The seat had been vacated by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal after he was elected to Lok Sabha this year. The teachers took out a protest march in the main market of Jalalabad and raised slogans against Congress government and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

President of the Union, Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan said, “The chief minister has fooled the people of Punjab by promising ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ and unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 a month — both of which have remained unfulfilled till now. In 2.5 years, the education minister has been changed thrice, which indicates that all is not well in the department.”

Protesters said they will continue to agitate till TET/B.Ed pass unemployed teachers are not recruited and 15,000 posts are not advertised immediately.