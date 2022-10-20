scorecardresearch
Teachers made conductors in buses ferrying people for PM event: Sisodia

Addressing a press conference in Somnath during a two-day tour of Gujarat,  Sisodia said, “The Gujarat government is giving instructions that for a PM’s event, teachers will do the job of bus conductors, when the BJP is taking crowds in buses.”

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the Gujarat government was giving school teachers the task of conductor in buses that ferry people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meetings.

On the issue of education, Sisodia also said, “They (the ruling BJP) will do different gimmicks, 40-50 days are left for the elections… They will lie a lot, conspire a lot… but I would like to tell my comrades of Gujarat that this is the chance to make good schools for your children… I want to appeal that give (Arvind) Kejriwal a chance for five years. If all these things that are guaranteed do not happen, we will not come to ask for a second chance.”

When pointed out that PM Modi has inaugurated a Rs 10,000-crore Mission Schools of Excellence project Wednesday, Sisodia replied, “This is due to the common people of Gujarat. When they came across an alternative of a school-building leader, Kejriwal, then Modiji is saying that he is also building schools. (The schools) should have been built 27 years ago. Even Amit Shah is going to schools today, four days ago I saw a photo, where Amit Shah was standing in a school.”

“On one hand, the PM is getting photographed sitting beside a teacher stating that we will provide good education, while on the other, teachers of government schools are being sent on duty in buses for PM’s Junagadh event, as conductors,” said Sisodia claiming that a teacher approached him on this issue. The PM is in Gujarat on a two-day tour during which he attended a public meeting in Junagadh Wednesday.

Accompanied by AAP’s joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi, Sisodia also visited Somnath temple and participated in a padyatra in the town.

