Teachers’ Day: Punjab teacher who transformed 4 remote schools to get national award today

Forty-year-old Amarjeet Singh, who teaches science in the Government Senior Secondary School in Ranghrial village of Mansa district, will be the lone teacher from Punjab to get a national award on Teacher’s Day, Thursday.

Amarjeet, who reached New Delhi Wednesday evening, said, “Of the 46 teachers to be honoured tomorrow, I will be the only one from Punjab.”

He started his career as a medical representative, but is now a resource person of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) apart from being a science teacher in middle and high school. He had joined the PSEB in 2006 and since then has transformed four remote schools of Mansa apart from improving their results. He also created his own websites — http://www.parhopunjab.com, eheadmasters.com and balainschools.com. “I used to get many queries on a daily basis from teachers of Punjab.Hence I created my own website on which teachers interact and exchange information,” he said.

Amarjeet had joined a primary school in Ralli village, Mansa, in 2007. At the time, it was even lacking basic facilities. He motivated the gram panchayat and got funds released through zila parishad, NREGA and spent Rs 13 lakh on this school to renovate it. Working models were made, e-library, smart classrooms, science and maths parks followed. “I work on child psychology-based teaching and hence the children enjoy learning. I even post their videos on social media,” he said, adding that his concepts are based on building and learning aids.

In 2017, Amarjeet was posted to a primary school in Jeetsar Bachhuana in Mansa, which had only 43 students in village that had a population of 250 villagers. Today, 136 students study in this school from adjoining villages as well and transport facility has been created by the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) themselves. “In this school, students pay Rs 300 each per month to the PTA, which is an autonomous body that manages various expenditures including transport facility. This school too gives 100 per cent results. It is a Smart School with a proper building and learning aids,” said Amarjeet.

He later worked in the Government Senior Secondary School, Boha, for 6 months and since January, has been teaching at the Government Senior Secondary School in Ranghrail.

“Village panchayats keep calling me and I go as a resource person to share my experience with them. During the process of transformation, I tried to get funds from government schemes and a little from donations,” he said.

Amarjeet had received a state award on Independence Day. “My wish is to share my experience with as many I can so that government schools can be at par with private schools.”

Moosa teacher among 55 to get state award

Jagjeet Singh Walia, in-charge of the Government Primary School, Moosa, in Mansa district, will be one of 55 teachers to get a state award on Thursday. Walia transformed the school and is also running vocational courses to teach music, art and craft in association with Pracheen Kala Kendra.

The Indian Express had reported on this school on August 18, 2019. Walia has been working here since 2002 and has spent over Rs 32 lakh on the institution through various schemes apart from donations.