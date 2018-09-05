Teachers’ Day 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi shares picture of winners of the National Award for Teachers

Teachers’ Day 2018 is celebrated on September 5 to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. (Source: Express archive photo) Teachers’ Day 2018 is celebrated on September 5 to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. (Source: Express archive photo)

On Wednesday, Teachers’ Day is being celebrated in schools and colleges as a mark of respect for the tireless efforts of teachers across the country. The tradition started in 1962, to commemorate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President, and the second President of independent India.

Dr Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar in the field of comparative religion and philosophy believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country, as they played one of the most important roles in shaping a nation.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and personalities have tweeted their tributes to mark the occasion.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will today confer National Awards for the year 2017 to selected teachers. The teachers were selected under revised guidelines aimed at selecting those who had shown innovation in their work and had added value to the school and to their students, according to a government statement.