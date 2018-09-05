Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Teachers’ Day 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi shares picture of winners of the National Award for Teachers
Live now

Teachers’ Day 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi shares picture of winners of the National Award for Teachers

Since 1962, Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the second president of independent India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr Radhakrishnan was an inspiration for the youth and a renowned scholar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 12:17:19 pm
Happy Teachers' Day, Teachers' Day, Happy Teachers' Day 2018, Teachers' Day 2018, Schools and colleges in India, Teachers' Day celebrations, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday, indian express news Teachers’ Day 2018 is celebrated on September 5 to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. (Source: Express archive photo)

On Wednesday, Teachers’ Day is being celebrated in schools and colleges as a mark of respect for the tireless efforts of teachers across the country. The tradition started in 1962, to commemorate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President, and the second President of independent India.

Dr Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar in the field of comparative religion and philosophy believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country, as they played one of the most important roles in shaping a nation.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and personalities have tweeted their tributes to mark the occasion.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will today confer National Awards for the year 2017 to selected teachers. The teachers were selected under revised guidelines aimed at selecting those who had shown innovation in their work and had added value to the school and to their students, according to a government statement.

Live Blog

Teachers' Day is being celebrated across the country, follow our live blog to find out more.

12:12 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
PM Modi shared glimpses of interaction with teahers who have been conferred the National Award for Teachers
12:02 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
We can learn something from everyone everyday: Congress

The Indian National Congress took to Twitter to remember Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and greeted Happy Teachers' Day, "to everyone we have learnt from."

11:47 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
Union Ministers paid respect to the former president
11:38 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
PM Modi tweeted out regards to teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted teachers across the nation.

11:33 (IST) 05 Sep 2018
President Kovind paid tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan

President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and greeted teachers across the nation.

Since 1962, Teachers’ Day, has been celebrated annually on September 5 to honour India’s second President and revered teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. A renowned scholar, Dr Radhakrishnan emphasised on the importance of teachers. During his presidency, he once said that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be a privilege for him if his date of birth were to be celebrated as Teachers’ Day, and so it was.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd