Teachers’ body at PU condemns ‘out of turn’ extension given to varsity’s former CMO to retain residence

AMID ONGOING protests at Panjab University against the vice-chancellor for delay in several university processes, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association on Thursday condemned the permission of extension given to the ex-CMO of the university to retain residence till the age of 65 years as a special case, and called it “out of turn”.

The association, whose protest over delay in CAS interviews of more than 70 teachers outside the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor’s office entered its 14th day on Thursday, has written to the V-C agitating against this extension.

“PUTA strongly condemns the illegal and out-of-turn permission by V-C to Dr Devinder Dhawan, ex-CMO, to retain his house at university premises till age of 65 years… The V-C has not been vested with the authority to take such a decision… This act is a blatant misuse of your power and authority,” the letter reads.

They further alleged in the letter that the V-C took the step “to please his favourites at the cost of unsuspecting teachers, amounting to a serious breach of trust…Such a shameless act on your part has exposed how you are adamant on not giving the due to our teachers in the shape of their well-deserved CAS promotions.”

The body has also submitted that the orders issued in this regard be withdrawn within the next three working days by Monday, otherwise the body will approach “appropriate authorities against your illegal act”.

The university has been up in arms against several decisions taken by the university V-C including the indefinite delay in senate elections, delay in CAS interviews, delay in opening up university hostels and libraries to research scholars as well as delay in holding mandatory syndicate meetings.

