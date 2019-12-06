Teacher shot dead outside private school in Punjab

Sarbjeet Kaur Sarbjeet Kaur

A PRIVATE school teacher was shot dead outside the school she worked in at Kharar town of Mohali district on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Sarbjeet Kaur, had parked her two-wheeler and was going inside the school premises with her 5-year-old daughter around 7.30 am, when she was shot. Her daughter however, was unharmed.

Police did not rule out the possibility of contract killing. It is the third murder in Kharar area in the last three days.

The police said Kaur had been teaching Punjabi at the school for the past eight months.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Our teams are working on it. We shall soon get leads and arrest the culprits. We booked unidentified persons and would soon crack the case. At this stage her husband is a suspect.”

SSP Chahal said Sarbjeet had been living separately from her husband and her parents. She had lived in France for around six years and her daughter too was born there.

According to sources, Sarbjeet returned to India with her husband around a year ago and the couple had a dispute over the custody of their daughter.

Sarbjeet’s younger brother, Dilpreet Singh, said his sister went to France with her husband, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, a resident of Alkare village in Barnala district, in 2012 on study visa but the couple used to have fights. The couple had married against the wishes of Sarbjeet’s family. Dilpreet said that his sister had lodged a complaint for domestic violence against her husband with the Mohali SSP around four months ago.The police registered a murder case against an unidentified person at the Kharar (sadr) police station on the complaint of Sarbjeet’s father Raj Kumar.

