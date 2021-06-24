Teacher recruitment scam: Haryana ex-CM Chautala to walk free

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, serving a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case and currently out on parole, is set for a premature release from Tihar jail after the Delhi government granted a six-month remission of sentence.

Seeking to decongest the jails in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government on Monday granted the special remission to the inmates who have served nine-and-half years of their 10-year prison sentence, making Chautala eligible to get out of prison.

The four-time Haryana CM, jailed on January 16, 2013, was on emergency parole since March 26 last year. He was scheduled to surrender on February 21, 2021, but his parole was extended by the high court.

As on February 21, he had two months and 27 days of jail time left which will now be counted as remitted. He will be formally released whenever he surrenders before the jail authority, a Tihar jail official said.

Chautala, his elder son Ajay— he is father of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala — and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced for illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic training teachers in 2000.