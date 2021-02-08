Teacher held for ‘kidnap, rape’ of minor student 2 years ago

Navsari police on Monday arrested a high school teacher allegedly for raping and kidnapping a student, who was a minor then, two years ago, under the pretext of marrying her.

The student from Navsari district, who is now 20, recently got to know that the teacher had got engaged to another woman and filed a complaint saying that she was kidnapped by the teacher two years ago when she was studying in a private school.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that she was in Class 11 when the teacher started paying special attention to her and the duo became friends. She said the teacher used to take her to various places after school hours and allegedly raped her under the pretext of marrying her.

However, after she completed Class 12 and joined another institute, the accused teacher started ignoring her and avoided taking her calls, police said, citing her complaint.

Recently, she got to know that the teacher got engaged to another woman. Feeling cheated, she lodged a complaint against the teacher under Indian Penal Code sections 366, 376 (2) and 376(2)(n) as well as POCSO act sections 4, 5(l) and 6.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the teacher after conducting a Covid-19 test on him.

An inspector involved in the investigation said, “We have arrested the accused teacher today. We have collected the mobile phones of the complainant and accused and are retrieving data from them.”