Teacher dies of Covid in Punjab

A teacher from a government school at Ghalib Kalan village in Ludhiana died of Covid-19 at a hospital on Saturday.

Sohan Singh, principal of the school, said Tejinder Kaur, 40, was admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated some days ago.

The principal said till now a total of 12 teachers and three students from the school have tested positive for Covid-19.