Saturday, January 23, 2021
Teacher dies of Covid in Punjab

Sohan Singh, principal of the school, said Tejinder Kaur, 40, was admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated some days ago.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | January 24, 2021 1:29:49 am
Punjab Teacher dies of Covid, Punjab Covid death, Punjab coronavirus cases, Ludhiana news, Punjab news, Indian express newsThe principal said till now a total of 12 teachers and three students from the school have tested positive for Covid-19. 

A teacher from a government school at Ghalib Kalan village in Ludhiana died of Covid-19 at a hospital on Saturday.

The principal said till now a total of 12 teachers and three students from the school have tested positive for Covid-19.

