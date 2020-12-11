Teacher befriends man on matrimonial site, duped of Rs 9.47 lakh

The police said they were trying to get the bank account details in which the money was transferred and also scrutinising the call data record. (Representational)

A 39-year-old teacher has been duped of Rs 9.47 lakh by a person she got in touch with on a matrimonial site, said police.

According to the police, one Azad Ibrahim Hamza (43), who claimed to be a civil engineer and based in Scotland, sent a request to the complainant on a matrimonial site on October 27.

The two started talking and after a few days Hamza told her that he had sent her a gift, said police. The complainant also got a call from a woman, who claimed to be a customs officer at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, asking her to pay Rs 35,000 in customs duty for the release of an envelope containing 70,000 pound.

The fraudsters then led the woman to pay them over Rs 9 lakh in various tranches, said police. After they demanded another Rs 10 lakh, the woman realised that she had been duped and subsequently approached the JJ Marg police, where a case has been registered on Monday under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said they were trying to get the bank account details in which the money was transferred and also scrutinising the call data record.

