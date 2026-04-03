Tea at Rs 10, Samosa at Rs 20: UDAN Yatri Cafe expands to 24 Airports – Full list

UDAN Yatri Cafe now operates at 24 airports, offering tea at Rs 10 and samosa at Rs 20 to make air travel more affordable.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 3, 2026 03:00 PM IST
UDAN Yatri Cafe has expanded to 24 airports across India, offering budget-friendly food options like tea at Rs 10 and samosa at Rs 20 for travellers. (Image generated using AI)UDAN Yatri Cafe has expanded to 24 airports across India, offering budget-friendly food options like tea at Rs 10 and samosa at Rs 20 for travellers. (Image generated using AI)
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UDAN Yatri Cafe latest news: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has expanded the ‘UDAN Yatri Cafe’ to 24 airports across the country. The move aims at providing affordable food and beverage options for passengers at airports. The initiative is also a part of a broader strategy to modernise airport infrastructure, while ensuring that air travel remains a viable option for more people, it said.

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UDAN Yatri Cafe airport list

The country’s first UDAN Yatri Cafe was inaugurated on December 19, 2024, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Following Kolkata, the UDAN Yatri Cafe was launched at Chennai Airport, one of the oldest airports in the country. UDAN Yatri Cafe has now been expanded to 24 airports across the country. Here’s the full list:

Kolkata Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Chennai Airport, Vijayawada Airport, Hollongi (Arunachal Pradesh) Airport, Ahmedabad Airport, Pune Airport, Surat Airport, Mumbai Airport, Bhubaneshwar Airport, Coimbatore Airport, Trivandrum Airport, Mangaluru Airport, Rajkot Airport, Chandigarh Airport, Jammu Airport, Patna Airport, Indore Airport, Amritsar Airport, Varanasi Airport, Gwalior Airport, Agartala Airport, Jaipur Airport and Lucknow Airport.

In a written statement in Lok Sabha, Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said: “To address the demand for affordable food and beverage options for passengers, initiatives have been undertaken at several airports, including those developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, to introduce low-cost outlets such as UDAN Yatri Cafes. The introduction of ‘Udan Yatri Cafe’ or similar low-cost outlets at other airports is at the discretion of the respective airport operators.”

UDAN Yatri Cafe menu price list

UDAN Yatri Cafe – Rate ListSource: PIB

1
💧
Water Bottle
₹10
2
🍵
Tea
₹10
3
Coffee
₹20
4
🥟
Samosa
₹20
5
🍬
Sweet of the Day
₹20
* Source: PIB. All rates in Indian Rupees (₹).
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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