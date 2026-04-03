Tea at Rs 10, Samosa at Rs 20: UDAN Yatri Cafe expands to 24 Airports – Full list

UDAN Yatri Cafe has expanded to 24 airports across India, offering budget-friendly food options like tea at Rs 10 and samosa at Rs 20 for travellers. (Image generated using AI)

UDAN Yatri Cafe latest news: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has expanded the ‘UDAN Yatri Cafe’ to 24 airports across the country. The move aims at providing affordable food and beverage options for passengers at airports. The initiative is also a part of a broader strategy to modernise airport infrastructure, while ensuring that air travel remains a viable option for more people, it said.

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UDAN Yatri Cafe airport list

The country’s first UDAN Yatri Cafe was inaugurated on December 19, 2024, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Following Kolkata, the UDAN Yatri Cafe was launched at Chennai Airport, one of the oldest airports in the country. UDAN Yatri Cafe has now been expanded to 24 airports across the country. Here’s the full list: