TDP, YSRCP spar in Lok Sabha over Kia Motors presence in Andhra Pradesh

The political battle in Andhra Pradesh reached the floor of Lok Sabha on Thursday as TDP and YSRCP leaders sparred over investment in the state.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu claimed the YSRCP state government had issued notice to South Korean car manufacturer Kia Motors to vacate their office in Millennium Towers in Vishakhapatnam by March 30. “The previous Government had spent a huge amount to bring in this investment. All those investments are being forced out of the state….” He added that Kia Motors, which has invested $1.1 billion, was contemplating moving to another state.

However, YSRCP’s Midhun Reddy accused Kinjarapu of “misleading the House”.

Reddy said that he had spoken to the Kia Motors managing director, and that there was not truth to claims that the company was pulling out of Andhra Pradesh.

“As for Millennium Towers, I want to bring to the notice of the House that there is a company called Franklin Templeton. They have created this dummy company and they have given it land worth thousands of crores of rupees for an investment of Rs 30 crore. This is a big scam,” he said.

