TDP spokesperson joins BJP

Meanwhile, several former TDP MLAs and senior leaders skipped a meeting called by party chief Chandrababu Naidu at his residence, sparking speculations of more resignations among the ranks.

In his resignation, Dinakar said his supporters had urged him to join the BJP. (Source: Twitter)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday resigned from the party and joined the BJP. Dinakar met BJP working president JP Nadda at the saffron party’s headquarters in New Delhi, where he was inducted into the party.

