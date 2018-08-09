TDP MP dresses like Hitler in Parliament to send PM Modi a message over Andhra Pradesh special status

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Thursday dressed up as Hitler on the penultimate day of the Monsoon session. (Source: ANI) TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Thursday dressed up as Hitler on the penultimate day of the Monsoon session. (Source: ANI)

Clothes make the man, it is said, and sometimes maybe the politician too, as in the case of TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad who on Thursday dressed up as Hitler to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi a message that he should not “follow” the Nazi dictator’s footsteps.

Sometimes a woman, other times a farmer or a cattle herder, depending on the political point he wants to convey, Sivaprasad said he decided to don the Fuehrer’s avatar on the penultimate day of the Parliament session to remind Modi of his promise to give Special Status Category (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, post bifurcation of the state.

Wearing a khaki coat and sporting a toothbrush moustache, Sivaprasad said, “I wanted to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to follow Adolf Hitler. During elections, he promised special status to the people of the state but has then back-tracked. He does not get the pulse of what people want and I want to urge him to not be like him.”

Sivaprasad, who attended the House in his Hitler costume, also raised his hand in “heil Hitler” salute for camerapersons outside. The TDP was a constituent of the NDA until March this year, but quit the government and the NDA over the demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

“Ours is a democracy and it is necessary to understand the aspirations of the people,” said the two-time MP who represents Chittor in Andhra Pradesh. An actor, whose has worked in several Telugu films, Sivaprasad has in the past donned various avatars to attract attention.

During the last Budget session, Sivaprasad had dressed up as a woman, a farmer, a cattle herder, a Muslim cleric and a ‘swachch’ Bharat worker. “I am an artist and cannot sit quiet. I have to express myself. To represent the plight of women who were hit by demonetisation, I also dressed like one,” he said.

