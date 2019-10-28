TDP MLA quits party, House, alleges harassment by YSRCP

A TDP MLA on Sunday resigned from the party and from the Assembly, alleging harassment by YSRCP workers and government employees.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi, MLA from Gannavaram in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, said in a letter to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that he was quitting to protect his supporters. “I had the satisfaction of doing commendable and unparalled public service as legislator. Now, having been elected again, me and my associates and followers are in neck-deep trouble due to the vindictive attitude of YSRCP in-charges and partisan attitude of some government employees. I sincerely feel and believe that problems will be compounded multiple times due to me at the helm of affairs (in Gannavaram)… I have decided to restrain myself and quit from politics to safeguard my followers and supporters by reducing the unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity.’’

With Vamsi’s resignation, TDP now has 22 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly. TDP sources said that at least six MLAs have complained to Naidu that they were being harassed by YSRCP leaders in their constituencies. These MLAs also mentioned that government employees were delaying work sanctioned by the MLAs, the sources said.

Vamsi was first elected in 2004, but lost in 2009 and was elected again in 2014 and 2019. Sources in the TDP alleged that he was being harassed by YSRCP’s Gannavaram in-charge Y Venkat Rao, who lost to Vamsi in the state polls. “Rao was not allowing Vamsi to function properly as MLA. Under Rao’s pressure, government employees were not cooperating with Vamsi. YSRCP workers were continuously harassing supporters of Vamsi,’’ a TDP leader said.

Rao denied Vamsi’s allegations. “When TDP was ruling, Vamsi harassed YSRCP workers and forced police to file dozens of cases. We are not being vindictive. I think he wants to join our party. We will oppose it,’’ he said.