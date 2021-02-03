TDP Andhra chief arrested

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Atchanaidu has been shifted to jail after being produced before a local court.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | February 3, 2021 2:45:48 am
Police had registered a case against 22 TDP leaders including Atchannaidu and 12 of them have already been arrested. (File)

Telugu Desam Party’s Andhra Pradesh president K Atchannaidu, the MLA from Tekkali in Srikakulam district, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly obstructing a YSR Congress Party candidate from filing nomination papers for panchayat elections.

Last week, YSRCP candidate K Appana went to file nomination papers in Nimmada panchayat and was allegedly obstructed by Atchannaidu and his supporters. Police had registered a case against 22 TDP leaders including Atchannaidu and 12 of them have already been arrested.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest and accused YSRCP leaders of forcing police to file cases against TDP leaders as they fear defeat in panchayat elections to be held shortly.

