TDP accuses Telangana cops of harassing IT firm working for party

The TDP has alleged that Telangana police is harassing a Hyderabad-based IT firm developing apps for the party. The party has alleged that Cyberabad Police raided IT Grids and confiscated computers, servers and other devices. These, the TDP alleged, are being leaked to YSR Congress Party.

However, Cyberabad Police said they received a complaint from data analyst and YSRCP supporter T Lokeshwara Reddy, alleging that the firm stole the database of beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh from a Visakhapatnam-based IT firm and was allegedly using it for voter profiling.

The IT firm has lodged a complaint with Andhra Pradesh Police.

“Telangana Police are conducting raids on the software companies that are providing services to TDP in Hyderabad. These are backdoor politics of TRS conspiring against TDP. TRS has resorted to data theft and leaked the data belonging to TDP party, its volunteers and sevamitras to YSRCP… TRS is trying to influence the polls in AP through its dirty politics and intimidation tactics,” the TDP said in a statement Saturday. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister N Lokesh, too, alleged that Telangana Police stole the data to help YSRCP.

Lokeshwara Reddy, who filed a complaint with Madhapur Police Station, said IT Grids developed the SevaMitra app used by TDP workers and got the entire database of beneficiaries of various schemes of Andhra Pradesh government. “This data was given by AP government to a Visakhapatnam-based IT firm hired to help the government implement welfare schemes by streamlining them. But IT Grids, which has been hired by TDP, got hold of it and was using it to identify voters in favour or against TDP. Based on this, voters’ names may be deleted from the rolls,” he said. A case has been lodged against IT Grids under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, a police officer said.