TDB, which manages Sabarimala, echoes Kerala govt stand: Won’t file review petition against SC verdict

The Travancore Devaswom Board, that administers the Sabarimala hill shrine, on Wednesday echoed the stand taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government not to file a review petition against the historic 4-1 Supreme Court verdict that opened doors of the temple to women of all ages.

At a press conference, A Padmakumar, TDB president, told reporters that the Board, after careful examination of the verdict, has decided to implement the wishes of the five-judge constitution bench. The bench last week had overturned temple traditions that disbarred menstruating women from offering worship to the presiding Lord Ayyappa.

“We have received a questionnaire from the Kerala High Court asking for details of the measures that we plan to take to implement the Supreme Court order. In this backdrop, we have decided to take all the necessary steps that will enable women to visit the temple. We have taken a decision not to file a review petition in the Supreme Court,” Padmakumar said.

The TDB president, who had earlier indicated his unhappiness over the verdict, said he believed the top court discussed all aspects of the case before arriving at a conclusion and was apprised of the nuances by efficient and responsible lawyers. In such a scenario, a review petition is unlikely to stand even in an open court, he added.

His comments came hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underlined that the government was firm on implementing the verdict of the Supreme Court and making all necessary arrangements for devotees at the shrine when the temple opens in mid-October. At a high-level meeting on Monday, the CM is reported to have made his displeasure known over TDB’s rumoured move to file a plea against the verdict. At the meeting, the government also announced measures such as setting up special toilets for women, expansive bathing ghats at Pamba, reserved seats in buses from Nilakkal to Pamba and inclusion of more women in crowd-controlling security contingents.

“The Devaswom Board discussed the steps required to be taken at Sabarimala for the impending Mandalam festival. We spoke about whether Nilakkal should be designated as the base camp of Sabarimala. We have to build more toilets at Pamba and Nilakkal. We have to improve basic amenities on the trekking route to the shrine as well as the temple premises itself,” he said.

The pilgrimage to Sabarimala, undertaken by devotees irrespective of caste and religion, is considered the second largest in the world, attracting as many as 30 million pilgrims in a year. The two-month long Mandalam festival in particular during November, December and January months when the sanctum sanctorum opens for the longest time sees heavy crowds than usual.

