Saturday, December 19, 2020
Tax notices to nearly 14 big arhtiyas in Punjab, they say bid to intimidate

Commission agents that The Indian Express spoke to alleged that the raids were a tactic to intimidate them for supporting the farmers’ protest.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | December 19, 2020 6:38:24 am
Farm laws, Sc on Farm laws, Farm Laws supreme court, farmers protests, Delhi farmers protests, MSP, APMC mandi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Indian ExpressProtesting farmers listen to a speaker at the Delhi- Haryana border, Thursday. (AP)

Over a dozen arhtiyas (commission agents) have received income tax (I-T) notices/summons, and couple of them have also faced raids from the I-T department in their premises over the past few days. Commission agents that The Indian Express spoke to alleged that the raids were a tactic to intimidate them for supporting the farmers’ protest.

One of such arhtiya, while showing his income tax notice, said that he went to the I-T office to meet concerned officials after receiving the summons, but they told him that they are helpless and have got the instructions from the higher authorities in Delhi to do so.

“They warned us against participating and supporting farmers’ protest,” said another arhtiya who got the notice.

“Now this is the way that the government has started harassing us but we are determined and will not be afraid of such actions of the government and will fight till the government does not repeal these farm laws,” he said.

