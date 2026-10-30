Government kicks off 14th edition of International Tourism Mart in Tawang

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A group of delegates — from the US, Italy, South Korea, Russia, France — are listening attentively to the story of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who held off advancing Chinese forces for 72 hours during the Indo-China war of 1962.
The popular Indo-China war memorial in Tawang is one of the pit stops for delegates from 22 countries attending the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Tawang. The Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other northeastern states, kicked off the 14th edition of the ITM on Thursday.
The three-day event brings together domestic and international tourism stakeholders to showcase the region’s tourism potential and strengthen business partnerships.
At the inaugural programme, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke about government’s focus on northeastern region and creating global partnerships to increase tourism potential. The mart is an annual flagship event of the ministry. Over 200 participants, including domestic and international buyers and sellers, are participating in it.
The writer is in Tawang at the invitation of the Union Ministry of Tourism