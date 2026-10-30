Government kicks off 14th edition of International Tourism Mart in Tawang

A group of delegates — from the US, Italy, South Korea, Russia, France — are listening attentively to the story of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who held off advancing Chinese forces for 72 hours during the Indo-China war of 1962.

The popular Indo-China war memorial in Tawang is one of the pit stops for delegates from 22 countries attending the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Tawang. The Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other northeastern states, kicked off the 14th edition of the ITM on Thursday.

The three-day event brings together domestic and international tourism stakeholders to showcase the region’s tourism potential and strengthen business partnerships.