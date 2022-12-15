Tawang incident raises Lok Sabha heat, Opposition walks out — in batches

The Opposition on Wednesday appeared to be divided as the parties staged a walkout in Lok Sabha on the issue of the government not allowing a discussion on the India-China border issue, but did it separately.

Congress members, along with their colleagues from the DMK, NCP and the Left parties, walked out, protesting against the government’s unwillingness to hold a discussion on the India-China border issues. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised the issue subsequently, and also walked out.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated in Parliament that Chinese soldiers had tried to “transgress” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “unilaterally change the status quo” in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9. But, he stated, Indian troops prevented the bid, resulting in a “physical scuffle leading to injuries to a few personnel on both sides”.

The Opposition had demanded a debate on the issue on Tuesday itself.

As Question Hour ended on Wednesday, Congress’s Leader of the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sought a discussion on the “India-China border situation”. He also pointed out, “In 1962, when the India-China war took place, Jawaharlal Nehru, in this House, had given 165 MPs a chance to speak, and a decision was taken on what to do only after that.”

Speaker Om Birla said a decision will be taken on it in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. As Birla went ahead with the proceedings, Congress members staged a walkout and accused the government of not allowing a discussion on the issue.

Trinamool MPs, however, remained seated.

After a few minutes, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also raised the demand for a discussion in the House. With the Speaker not indulging, Bandyopadhyay led TMC members to walk out in protest against the government’s “attitude”.

Advertisement

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, members from Congress and DMK wanted to raise the issue of a US-based forensic firm’s claims that digital evidence used to arrest Jesuit priest Stan Swamy in the Bhima-Koregaon case was “planted” on his computer hard drive.

DMK’s T R Baalu said he wanted to raise an issue on internal security, but Birla did not allow them to raise any issues. Congress, DMK, NCP and NC members, among others, subsequently walked out during the Question Hour. Some of them shouted slogans of “nahi chalega (this cannot go on)”. But the MPs returned to participate in Question Hour.

Stan Swamy, 84, was an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. He died in July 2021 while waiting for interim bail on medical grounds.