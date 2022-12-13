scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition demands discussion on Tawang clash

Congress MPs demanded to discuss the reported skirmish in Tawang in the presence of PM Modi.

The House met after Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack. (PTI)

The Opposition’s demand for a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the reports of clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector led to disruption in the Lok Sabha and an abrupt adjournment on Tuesday.

When the House met after Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, Congress MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wanted to raise the reported skirmish in Tawang on December 9.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would make a “detailed statement” on the matter at 12 noon. Speaker Birla asked the MPs not to disrupt the Question Hour. “No debate in Question Hour,” he said

But the Congress leaders as well as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi insisted on a discussion. Chowdhury said the discussion should be in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the Speaker said the members can give a notice after the statement is made to which the Opposition MPs said they have already given the notice. The Speaker then said they can raise the matter after the statement is made. With the Congress MPs not obliging, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:30:03 pm
Next Story

Why is Australia’s Steve Smith wearing a ragged Baggy Green cap? He blames the rats in the Galle change room.

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close