Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition demands discussion on Tawang clash

The Opposition’s demand for a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the reports of clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector led to disruption in the Lok Sabha and an abrupt adjournment on Tuesday.

When the House met after Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, Congress MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wanted to raise the reported skirmish in Tawang on December 9.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would make a “detailed statement” on the matter at 12 noon. Speaker Birla asked the MPs not to disrupt the Question Hour. “No debate in Question Hour,” he said

But the Congress leaders as well as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi insisted on a discussion. Chowdhury said the discussion should be in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the Speaker said the members can give a notice after the statement is made to which the Opposition MPs said they have already given the notice. The Speaker then said they can raise the matter after the statement is made. With the Congress MPs not obliging, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.