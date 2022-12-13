Congress raised Tawang clash in LS to avoid question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA licence: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah alleged that Congress MPs disrupted the Question Hour in Lok Sabha Tuesday by raising the issue of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Tawang in order to avoid a question on the money received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from China and controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s organisation.

The Opposition’s demand for a discussion on reports of clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector led to an abrupt adjournment of proceedings till 12 noon.

Addressing the media outside Parliament following the adjournment, Amit Shah said the RGF accepted over Rs 1 crore from the Chinese embassy and Rs 50 lakh from Naik. The minister alleged that while the Congress claimed that the money from the embassy was meant to undertake research on the relationship between India and China, the nation wanted to know if the research covered the issue of the land that India lost during the 1962 war.

“I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)… If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration,” he said, as reported by ANI.

Shah pointed out that China had raised questions about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. “I want to say, the BJP government will not allow any incursion on land. We will not leave an inch of land. The bravery shown by soldiers is appreciable, they have saved our land,” he said.

The Union Minister also raised the issue of the Chinese issuing paper visas to residents of Jammu and Kashmir in 2010.