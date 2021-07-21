Tauktae killed 67 people, left 8,629 cattle dead in Gujarat, says Centre

The Gujarat government first announced a Rs 500 crore package for farmers and then announced a Rs 105 crore package for fishermen affected by the cyclone.(File photo)

Cyclone Tauktae killed 67 people and left 8,629 cattle dead in the Gujarat, which the highest casualties among the five states that were adversely impacted by the cyclone on the west coast of India.

The cyclone, which made a landfall in the state in May, also damaged 88,910 houses, 475 boats and adversely affected 1.49 lakh hectares of crops in Gujarat, stated central government in Lok Sabha in response to a question asked by 13 Members of Parliament about cyclone Tauktae and Yaas on Tuesday.

In comparison to casualties reported from Gujarat, one person died in the Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu that shares borders with the state. Cyclone Tauktae also killed 22 persons and 34 cattle in Maharashtra, three persons and 160 cattle in Goa, six persons and two cattle in Karnataka and 11 persons and 91 cattle in Kerala, the reply given by the Centre stated. The cyclone also damaged 1,215 boats and 21836 nets in Maharashtra and 29 boats in Daman and Diu. In Karnataka 263 boats and in Kerala 125 boats were damaged.

High casualties were reported in Gujarat despite over 2.38 lakh people being evacuated from coastal areas ahead of the cyclone making a landfall. Of the total 71 teams of NDRF deployed for Tauktae, 43 teams, which is more than half, were deployed in Gujarat and had participated largely in the evacuation work.

While Goa and Kerala did not seek any financial assistance from Centre, Gujarat sought Rs 9836.01 crore aid, while Maharashtra and Karnataka sought Rs 92.37 crore and 10.89 crore respectively. The Union Territory of Daman and Diu sought an assistance of Rs 56.53 crore.

According to the state government officials, four departments bore the maximum impact of cyclone Tauktae. While agriculture and horticulture department clocked a loss of over Rs 4,000 crore, Energy and Petrochemicals department registered a Rs 2,490 crore loss. Power supply continues to remain disrupted in some parts of Saurashtra on account of damage caused by the cyclone. Similarly, Industries and Mines reported a Rs 2,177 crore loss and Gujarat Maritime Board reported a Rs 1,243 crore loss due to the cyclone.

The Centre also stated that it has given Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat in advance from NDRF for management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm.

“So far, we have received only Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre. There has been no feedback on this yet and I believe the state government’s demand is still under consideration,” a senior official of Gujarat government told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government first announced a Rs 500 crore package for farmers and then announced a Rs 105 crore package for fishermen affected by the cyclone.