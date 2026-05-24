Tatkal ticket booking rules: Railways introduces token system at all stations of Kota Division

Tatkal booking rules: To streamline Tatkal ticket booking, the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) has introduced token system at all its stations. The move aims to ensure passenger convenience, transparency and better queue management. Formed on April 1, 1952, the Kota Division is one of the most important divisions on the western route of Indian Railways (IR). The geographical extension of Kota Division spreads mainly in Rajasthan with some parts lying in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Tatkal reservation system in Kota Division: Token distribution time
According to Kota Division, passengers willing to book Tatkal tickets in the Air-Conditioned (AC) category will receive tokens between 9:00 AM and 9:25 AM. On the other hand, for the Sleeper category, tokens will be distributed from 9:30 AM to 9:55 AM.
“Passengers are requested to reach the booking office at the scheduled time, cooperate with the new system, and take advantage of the transparent reservation process,” it said.
Tatkal Booking: Token System Introduced at All Kota Division Stations
Indian Railways | Kota Division | New token system for Tatkal ticket booking
🕐 Token Distribution Timings
✦ AC CategoryTokens distributed:9:00 AM – 9:25 AMAir-Conditioned class passengers
✦ Sleeper CategoryTokens distributed:9:30 AM – 9:55 AMSleeper class passengers
🎫 From Token to Ticket — How It Works
1
Reach the booking office at the designated time
2
Obtain a token from the counter
3
Your turn will come according to the token sequence
As per Indian Railways (IR) norms, the tatkal ticket booking window opens at 10:00 AM for AC classes and at 11:00 AM for non-AC classes, one day prior to the train’s date of journey.
Apart from PRS counters, the tickets under tatkal Scheme can also be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users.
Indian Railways chart preparation time before departure
According to the latest guidelines issued by Indian Railways on chart preparation timing, passengers should note that for trains departing between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day.
Meanwhile, for trains with departure times between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs, as well as those departing between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably at least 10 hours in advance.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More