Tatkal ticket booking rules: Railways introduces token system at all stations of Kota Division

Indian Railways has introduced a token system for Tatkal ticket booking at all stations under the Kota Division to improve queue management and passenger convenience. (Image generated using AI)

Tatkal booking rules: To streamline Tatkal ticket booking, the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) has introduced token system at all its stations. The move aims to ensure passenger convenience, transparency and better queue management. Formed on April 1, 1952, the Kota Division is one of the most important divisions o­n the western route of Indian Railways (IR). The geographical extension of Kota Division spreads mainly in Rajasthan with some parts lying in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Tatkal reservation system in Kota Division: Token distribution time

According to Kota Division, passengers willing to book Tatkal tickets in the Air-Conditioned (AC) category will receive tokens between 9:00 AM and 9:25 AM. On the other hand, for the Sleeper category, tokens will be distributed from 9:30 AM to 9:55 AM.