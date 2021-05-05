Assembly elections: Tathagata Roy questions BJP leaders for fielding ‘politically stupid’ actors

Days after the BJP failed to cross double figures in the West Bengal Assembly elections, former Tripura and Meghalaya governor and senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy lashed out at the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh for giving tickets to film and TV actors, who lost the elections.

He tweeted: “Film and TV actors who never had anything to do with politics, let alone BJP, were handed tickets by BJP’s election management team. Parno Mitra, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar. These women were so politically stupid that they had gone on a steamer trip with TMC’s Madan Mitra less than a month before elections and shot selfies with him. All were roundly defeated. What great qualities were these women possessed of? Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh & Co must answer.”

While Tanushree lost from Shyampur in Howrah, Srabanti lost to Partha Chatterjee in Behala West seat. Sarkar failed to win Behala East.

Roy added, “It must not be forgotten that a BJP electoral ticket carries with it substantial money for running the election. Or for other purposes!”

Hitting back, Srabanti Chatterjee dared Roy to prove she had joined the party for money. “If he has any proof that I joined the party for money then he must make it public,” she told reporters.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “Instead of making such statements, he [Roy] must stand by workers who are being attacked by TMC goons. This is the need of the hour. There is still time for introspection…”

Dilip Ghosh said, “We have fought the election on the ground. Some people have fought the election in their imagination. Our workers are being beaten up. We should help them out,” he said. —(With PTI inputs)