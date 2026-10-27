Tatanagar set for major railway upgrade: 9 platforms, new rail lines and Vande Bharat facilities planned

Railway projects at Tatanagar: The Ministry of Railways is planning to improve train connectivity and increase operational capacity at Tatanagar, a major railway junction in Jharkhand. The station falls under the administrative control of the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway and is located on the Howrah-Mumbai rail route. It is one of the busiest stations in the zone, serving as an important departure point for westbound, northbound, and other long-distance trains connecting the region with different parts of the country.

Tatanagar is also an important railway link connecting several major routes, including the Howrah-Mumbai and Delhi-Odisha corridors. It is connected to Ranchi and Barkakana, as well as Asansol via Purulia and Adra on the Howrah-Delhi route. The station also provides connectivity to Gua via Noamundi and Barajamda.