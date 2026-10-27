Tatanagar set for major railway upgrade: 9 platforms, new rail lines and Vande Bharat facilities planned

Tatanagar railway station is set for a major upgrade, with platforms proposed to increase from five to nine, new railway lines planned and Vande Bharat maintenance facilities in the pipeline.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 27, 2026 01:37 PM IST
Tatanagar station to get a major upgrade with more platforms, new rail lines and Vande Bharat facilities. (Image generated using AI)Tatanagar station to get a major upgrade with more platforms, new rail lines and Vande Bharat facilities. (Image generated using AI)
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Railway projects at Tatanagar: The Ministry of Railways is planning to improve train connectivity and increase operational capacity at Tatanagar, a major railway junction in Jharkhand. The station falls under the administrative control of the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway and is located on the Howrah-Mumbai rail route. It is one of the busiest stations in the zone, serving as an important departure point for westbound, northbound, and other long-distance trains connecting the region with different parts of the country.

Tatanagar is also an important railway link connecting several major routes, including the Howrah-Mumbai and Delhi-Odisha corridors. It is connected to Ranchi and Barkakana, as well as Asansol via Purulia and Adra on the Howrah-Delhi route. The station also provides connectivity to Gua via Noamundi and Barajamda.

The direct train services link Tatanagar with major cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ranchi, and Patna, with superfast services connecting it to Kolkata and Patna.

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Tatanagar set for a major railway infrastructure boost

On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Tatanagar railway station is being redeveloped to increase its capacity, improve connectivity between the two sides of the city and facilitate the operation of new trains in the future. He added that several important projects are being undertaken to develop Tatanagar into a major railway hub.

“Construction of the third railway line on the Adityapur-Tatanagar-Salghajhari section is underway, while plans are being developed for third and fourth railway lines on the Sini-Kandra and Chandil-Gamharia sections. The construction of third and fourth railway lines on the Chandil-Kandra section has also been approved. The third line on the Rajkharsawan-Dangoaposi section has already been commissioned,” the minister said.

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Vaishnaw said that as part of the redevelopment of Tatanagar railway station, the number of platforms is proposed to be increased from the existing five to nine.

“New station buildings at the northern and southern ends, an air concourse, circulating areas and parking facilities are being developed. The construction of four extra loop lines in the UP grid and three new platforms has been proposed to enhance yard capacity,” he added.

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The Union Minister further said that plans are also underway to develop Tatanagar as a major hub for Vande Bharat services.

“Infrastructure required for a coaching depot, including facilities for maintaining Vande Bharat trains, is planned at Tatanagar, with the approval process underway. Apart from these, road overbridges (ROBs) and road underbridges (RUBs) are being constructed in the region, while a new railway station is being developed at Sundernagar near Tatanagar,” Vaishnaw added.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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