Trains from Tatanagar to Bilaspur and Badampahar to be back on tracks soon

Updated: August 4, 2022 12:47:36 pm
The South Eastern Railway has decided to resume the services of the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express train and Tatanagar-Badampahar passenger special train.
According to an official statement, the operations of the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express train (18113) will recommence from August 26, while the Tatanagar-Badampahar passenger special (08129) will resume from August 8.
As per the schedule, Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express will leave Tatanagar at 7.45 pm everyday and reach Bilaspur at 6.30 am the next day. As it returns, the Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (18114) will depart from Bilaspur at 6.50 pm and arrive in Tatanagar at 5.05 am the following day.
Tatanagar-Badampahar Special will leave Tatanagar everyday except Sunday at 3.45 am and reach Badampahar at 7.10 am on the same day.
Subscriber Only Stories
When it returns, Badampahar-Tatanagar Special (08130) will depart from Badampahar at 7.25 am and arrive Tatanagar at 11.05 am.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Trains from Tatanagar to Bilaspur and Badampahar will be back on track soon
Was Manushi Chhillar the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?
The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause
Delhi: Thrashed by 5 girls outside school, minor complains to police
Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
Pune: ‘Bookie’ arrested while taking bets on India-WI T20I, police probe suspected racket
Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa
Monsoon healthcare: With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here’s everything to know about the disease
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death -study
Apple plans to delay launch of iPadOS 16 update to October
CWG 2022, Day 7 Live Updates: India hopeful of more medals