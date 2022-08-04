Trains from Tatanagar to Bilaspur and Badampahar to be back on tracks soon

The South Eastern Railway has decided to resume the services of the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express train and Tatanagar-Badampahar passenger special train.

According to an official statement, the operations of the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express train (18113) will recommence from August 26, while the Tatanagar-Badampahar passenger special (08129) will resume from August 8.

As per the schedule, Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express will leave Tatanagar at 7.45 pm everyday and reach Bilaspur at 6.30 am the next day. As it returns, the Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (18114) will depart from Bilaspur at 6.50 pm and arrive in Tatanagar at 5.05 am the following day.

Tatanagar-Badampahar Special will leave Tatanagar everyday except Sunday at 3.45 am and reach Badampahar at 7.10 am on the same day.

When it returns, Badampahar-Tatanagar Special (08130) will depart from Badampahar at 7.25 am and arrive Tatanagar at 11.05 am.