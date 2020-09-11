Tata Trust initiative aims to end menstruation stigma, promote hygienic practices

The initiative's focus is on breaking the stigma associated with menstruation and encouraging a dialogue on it, thereby making it a non-issue. (Rep

Due to the Covid-10 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, like most other industries, the production of menstrual absorbents has also taken a hit. There has been a definite gap in the supply of sanitary absorbents, with even more women and girls not having access to these products. This has resulted in a lot of women, who had started using sanitary napkins, to switch back to using cloth, like most women have been doing in rural India.

The Tata Water Mission (TWM), an initiative of Tata Trusts, which works in the field of Menstrual Hygiene Management, believes that it is crucial to inform women of the correct hygiene parameters to practice while using cloth.

The initiative’s focus is on breaking the stigma associated with menstruation and encouraging a dialogue on it, thereby making it a non-issue.

Further, a cadre of professionals at the village level (community resource persons) have been created to take forward implementation of menstrual hygiene management interventions.

Since July 2018, the programme has trained nearly 200 community resource persons, who have reached out to approximately 1,02,242 adolescent girls and women across eight states, including Maharashtra. In the last three years, this programme has been promoted in around 900 villages, covering over 2,00,000 women and 45,000 men across age groups

