Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry: Here’s all that has happened so far

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday dismissed the pleas of Cyrus Mistry challenging his removal as Chairman of Tata Sons.

Following is the chronology in the Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case:

1. October 24, 2016: Tata Sons ousts Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman; names Ratan Tata as interim chairman.

2. October 25, 2016: Mistry writes to Tata Sons’ board accusing ‘shadow control’ by the Tata Trustees.

3. December 19, 2016: Mistry resigns as director from all Tata group firms.

4. December 20, 2016: Mistry moves National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement.

5. January 12, 2017: Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman.

6. February 6, 2017: Mistry removed from the post of director of Tata Sons’ board.

7. September 21, 2017: Tata Sons’ board approves plan to become a private company.

8. June 12, 2018: NCLT sets July 4 as date of order.

9. July 4, 2018: NCLT defers judgement till July 9.

10. July 9, 2018: NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s pleas challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal says Mistry was removed as the board and its members lost confidence in him.

