Harish Salve, Abhishek Manu Singhvi weigh in on Tata boardroom battle

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the ongoing battle between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts is likely to move from the boardroom to a courtroom.

Salve is likely to appear for Tata Sons, with Singhvi representing Noel Tata or Tata Trusts in the case. Singhvi said on X that shareholder — owners’ fundamental rights “cannot be nullified in the manner in which they have been.”

The Tata Sons board on Thursday approved a five year term for chairman N Chandrasekaran in a 4-1 vote, after he said in August that he would not seek another term. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds about 66% of Tata Sons, voted against the move. Trust’s nominee Venu Srinivasan voted in favour.