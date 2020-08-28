Tata Group to set up 5-star tourist centre in Sindhudurg village

The singing of the MoU comes a month after the state Cabinet took a decision to give the land, which has been acquired by MTDC, on lease to the Taj group. (File)

The state-run Maharashtra Tourism Development Company (MTDC) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company to hand over 54.4 hectare of land in Konkan’s Sindhudurg district on a 90-year lease for setting up of a five-star tourist centre.

Officials, who said the project would boost tourism in the Konkan region, added that the company is expected to invest Rs 100 crore in the first phase to build the tourist centre at Shiroda Velagar village.

The centre, which is likely to be completed in three years, would attract domestic and international tourists and generate employment and boost the economy of the district, officials added.

The singing of the MoU comes a month after the state Cabinet took a decision to give the land, which has been acquired by MTDC, on lease to the Taj group.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in whose presence the MoU was signed, said that investment in the tourism sector needs to be increased and will be encouraged by the government.

“The tourism sector is shut now due to the lockdown. But it will certainly get a boost once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. The government will extend support to various such projects in other parts of the state,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the government is also considering giving industry status to tourism. Instructions have been issued that a proposal be submitted for the same, he added.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said: “Efforts would be made to increase the share of the tourism sector in the state’s GDP in the next six months. We are also attempting to reduce the number of permissions required for the hotel industry as part of ease of doing business.”

Meanwhile, another MoU was signed between the tourism department and Thriving Hotels Private Limited to establish a hotel near Tadoba Tiger Reserve.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd