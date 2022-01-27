Tata Group officially takes over Air India; company chairman says ‘totally delighted’

Air India was officially handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday shortly after Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group‘s holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia) Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Expressing his happiness over the development, Chandrasekaran said he was “totally delighted that Air India’s takeover process is complete.”

The handover comes nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate.

In October last year, the government announced the Tata Group as the winning bidder in Air India’s disinvestment process. Following the announcement, a letter of intent was issued by the government expressing its willingness to transfer 100% of its stake in the airline to the Tata Group. At the time, the expected timeline for transfer was set for December-end. This was extended to January-end on account of various pending approvals from global regulators and finalisation of the balance sheet by the lenders and the airline’s lessors.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate placed the winning bid for 100 per cent stake in Air India at Rs 18,000 crore, of which Rs 15,300 crore was the debt component and Rs 2,700 crore was the cash component to be paid to the government.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, the airline was nationalised in 1953 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.