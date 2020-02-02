Tata group keen to enter Indian Railways’ private passenger train segment

The government is expecting an investment in rolling stock to the tune of at least Rs 22500 crore and Indian Railways is hoping to earn money through license fee and haulage charges by leasing out 100 traffic-heavy routes to private players operating 150 trains. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) The government is expecting an investment in rolling stock to the tune of at least Rs 22500 crore and Indian Railways is hoping to earn money through license fee and haulage charges by leasing out 100 traffic-heavy routes to private players operating 150 trains. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Tatas have shown interest in India’s ambitious plan of rolling out 150 passenger trains run by private players, adding heft to the high-priority project—mentioned in Saturday’s Budget speech—that seeks to end Indian Railways’ monopoly in the sector.

Representatives from the Tata group participated in the latest stakeholders meeting in which companies like the Adanis, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier and others were also present to exchange notes with Indian Railways on how the private players can enter the hitherto restricted sector and what’s in it for them. “Tata group is one of the companies that participated in the stakeholders’ meeting,” Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav said on Saturday.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech highlighted this project. “Four station re-development projects and operation of 150 passenger trains would be done through PPP mode. The process of inviting private participation is underway,” she said.

The PPP Appraisal Committee of the Finance Ministry has recently given approval to this project and bids will be invited shortly.

The plan envisages that train routes would be given out for about 35 years to the qualifying players, each of whom has to have net worth of at least Rs 450 crore and business or investments in railway infrastructure worth around Rs 2,700 crore in the past five years. In terms of the number of rakes, 150 trains represent just about 5 per cent of total Railway passenger operation capacity.

The Railways is expecting the bidders to include tour operators, companies working in the rail sector, travel firms, rolling stock companies as well as airline operators. Each will be allowed to bid for at least 12 trains and a maximum of 30, so as to ensure competition. Each private train is to be made of at least 16 world-class standard coaches. The firms could lease the rolling stock if they don’t own it.

The Railways is calculating that once Dedicated Freight Corridors become operational in 2021, around 70 per cent of the freight traffic would shift, freeing up a lot of capacity in the conventional rail network, and that private players will bring in the investment to introduce trains with higher speeds to cater to the demand.

