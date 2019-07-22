Taslima Nasreen’s residence permit extended for 1 year

INDIA HAS extended the residence permit of Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen for one year. The development comes days after the writer took to Twitter to express anguish at being given only three-month extension recently.

A citizen of Sweden, Nasreen has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004. Her permit is now valid till July 2020, a ministry official said. The 56-year-old writer was last week given a three-month residence permit following which she requested Home Minister Amit Shah to extend it for one year.

“Hon’ble @amitshah ji, I sincerely thank u for extending my residence permit. But I’m surprised it’s only for 3M. I apply for 5yrs but I’ve been getting 1yr extension. Hon’ble Rajnathji assured me I wd get an extension for 50yrs. India is my only home. I’m sure u’ll come to my rescue,” she tweeted on July 17.

Following the extension of the residence permit for one year, Nasreen again took to Twitter. “Twitter is so powerful! On July 16 I tweeted my residence permit wasn’t extended. On July 17 it was extended, but only for 3 months. So many Twitter friends requested MHA to extend it for longer period. It’s extended for 1yr today. Thanks MHA to change decision. Love my Twitter friends,” she said.

Nasreen had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile.

Amit Shah to meet Bangla counterpart

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will meet visiting Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on August 7. This will be Shah’s first meeting with a counterpart from a neighbouring country. The ministers are likely to discuss issues related to illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, MHA officials said on Sunday. Sources said issues related to cattle smuggling and attack on BSF personnel by smugglers may also be discussed. —ENS