‘Equal laws for everyone’: Taslima Nasreen bats for Uniform Civil Code in India

Asserting that all “advanced countries” had implemented laws similar to the Uniform Civil Code, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said India also needed it. On a visit to West Bengal, she said discrimination against women can be countered through UCC and said Bangladesh and Pakistan too needed it. Nasreen’s remarks come after the West Bengal government constituted a high-level committee to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.
“All advanced countries have UCC-like laws. Bangladesh, Pakistan and India need a Uniform Civil Code. There should be equal laws for everyone. Women face a great deal of discrimination, and much of it can be removed through a UCC. It is essential,” Nasreen told media.
Stressing the discrimination faced by women, the 63-year-old writer said equality was the cornerstone of civilisation, but many women continued to face discrimination.
“In Bangladesh, Hindu women do not have equal rights. They cannot inherit their father’s property. If Hindu women are to enjoy freedom and equal rights, a Uniform Civil Code is necessary,” she said.
Nasreen is visiting Kolkata after nearly 19 years. In 2007, Nasreen left Kolkata following protests over the publication of her book ‘Dwikhandito’ (Split: A Life) which forced the then Left Front government to move her out of the city.
‘Joy Goswami insulted’
Expressing anguish over the incident, Nasreen said “not only was [noted poet] Joy insulted, but I was also insulted because I had invited him.” The row erupted when Goswami was invited by Nasreen and people started raising objections forcing the poet to refrain from addressing the gathering.
Recalling the incident, the writer said: “In my speech, I had spoken about freedom of expression. Everyone should be allowed to speak. It is not right to stop anyone from expressing their views.”
“Those who appreciated my speech were the ones who did not allow him to come on the stage. Didn’t they also question me? It is contradictory. When someone speaks about freedom of expression, people support it, but when a poet is invited to speak, they do not want to hear him. That is not right.”