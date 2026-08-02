‘Equal laws for everyone’: Taslima Nasreen bats for Uniform Civil Code in India

Asserting that all “advanced countries” had implemented laws similar to the Uniform Civil Code, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said India also needed it. On a visit to West Bengal, she said discrimination against women can be countered through UCC and said Bangladesh and Pakistan too needed it. Nasreen’s remarks come after the West Bengal government constituted a high-level committee to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.

“All advanced countries have UCC-like laws. Bangladesh, Pakistan and India need a Uniform Civil Code. There should be equal laws for everyone. Women face a great deal of discrimination, and much of it can be removed through a UCC. It is essential,” Nasreen told media.