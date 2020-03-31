Task force to resolve food industry issues: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat said the team had already received 222 issues out of which 98 had been resolved. (File) Harsimrat said the team had already received 222 issues out of which 98 had been resolved. (File)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Monday assured industry representatives that a dedicated task force had been established to resolve all problems being faced by the food processing and ancillary industries amid the 21-day national lockdown.

In a video conference with major industry bodies such as CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, AIFPA, ICC, FINER and DICCI, Harsimrat said the task force included all senior officials of the food processing ministry and members of Invest India. She said the team had already received 222 issues out of which 98 had been resolved.

A SAD spokesperson, in a written statement, said, “Industry representatives said that though directions had been sent to all state governments about the need for allowing the manufacturing and movement of essential items, they were being interpreted in different ways. The representatives said they also faced problems related to factory shutdown, permission to operate warehouses, personnel movement and logistic disruption. They discolsed that required labour was not available for smooth manufacturing and that there was a shortage of transport also. They also urged that ‘kirana stores’ be allowed to open across the country to ensure the forward linkage”.

As per the spokesperson, Harsimrat said she would take up the suggestion to treat labour working in food industry on the pattern of frontline workers and be given an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

