Task force to prepare plan for NEP implementation in MP, says minister

A task force will be set up in Madhya Pradesh to chalk out a road map for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

An open-book test will be held for those in first and second years, and students doing postgraduation, he said.

For NEP, the state is holding a virtual conference between September 10 and 22 with educational experts and senior officials from the state department to work out a plan for its implementation.

Yadav said the state government is looking at a tentative date of November 1 for reopening of educational institutions, and it will be subject to further guidelines. Until then, classes will be held online, with the course material uploaded on the websites, he said.

For postgraduation students, sessions through web conferences will be held, YouTube videos will be created for those in higher education, and lessons on radio will also be available.

For final results, expected to be declared by October-end, a total of 50 per cent marks scored through the open book test and 50 per cent secured in the previous semester will be taken into consideration, it was informed.

The question papers would be uploaded on the website and students can take the test from their homes and submit the answer sheets at the educational centre earmarked in their area. Yadav said. He said candidates who miss the open book examination will be given a final chance to appear for the exam.

The minister announced that admissions for the next year has been started and students can register through the e-portal by paying Rs 1,000 registration fees.

So far, about 4.12 lakh students have registered for courses at universities against total available seats of 7.02 lakh across the state; another 1.47 lakh postgraduation students have registered themselves for admission against 1.29 lakh seats in the state. “The dates for the registration of courses in various institutes will be further extended,” Yadav said.

