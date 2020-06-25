Maharashtra: Task force formed to look into issues faced by transporters due to Covid restrictions

The MBMS, with about 80,000 members, had threatened a protest on June 25 by parking all private buses within the premises of regional transport offices (RTOs). (File) The MBMS, with about 80,000 members, had threatened a protest on June 25 by parking all private buses within the premises of regional transport offices (RTOs). (File)

The STATE government on Wednesday formed a task force to iron out issues faced by goods and passenger transporters following restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The task force will be headed by state Transport Minister Anil Parab along with 12 other representatives of various freight associations and civil transport organisations and companies. It has been set up to study the public transport system, its impact on transport-related issues and problems in the transport system, and plan solutions. The task force will have its first meeting on Friday through videoconferencing.

The task force was formed after Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana (MBMS) demanded that the pass system for interstate travel be scrapped while inter-district travel in private buses is still prohibited.

The MBMS, with about 80,000 members, had threatened a protest on June 25 by parking all private buses within the premises of regional transport offices (RTOs) demanding that a committee be formed to resolve their issues.

On Wednesday, Harsh Kotak, general secretary of MBMS, along with Prasanna Patwardhan of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), met Parab and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to raise their concerns.

“We are grateful to Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar that they heard our grievances and assured us that necessary steps will be taken to resolve these issues. We have followed their assurance and deferred our protest by 10 days,” said Kotak.

Transport Commissioner Shekar Channe said, “The government has formed the task force to resolve the issues of transporters that have arisen due to restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 outbreak.”

The task force will include additional chief secretary (transport); secretary (roads), public works department; upper director general of police (transport) Mumbai; deputy managing director, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation; and general manager, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.

It will also include representatives of Maharashtra State Trucks, Tempo, Tanker Federation; Bus Transport Federation; of various autorickshaws and taxi unions; president of Maharashtra Truck, Tempo, Owners Association; BOCI; and other transport associations.

