Tarun Tejpal trial: Defence lawyers start cross-examination of victim

Both the prosecution and the defence lawyers did not comment on the cross-examination, though they confirmed the proceedings have started.

Tarun Tejpal rape case
Tehelka magazine’s founder Tarun Tejpal. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

With the Bombay High Court dismissing former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal’s plea to delay the ongoing rape trial last week, his defence lawyers on Monday began cross-examining the victim.

Both the prosecution and the defence lawyers did not comment on the cross-examination, though they confirmed the proceedings have started. According to sources, the cross-examination is expected to take as many as three days, after which, the prosecution will list their witnesses. Of the over 100 odd witnesses in the case, the prosecution has lined up 75 to be questioned.

