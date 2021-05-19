Goa court defers verdict in Tarun Tejpal rape case to May 21

The verdict in the rape case against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, was Wednesday deferred to May 21 due to power outage in the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa in North Goa. Goa has been battered by Cyclone Tauktae, and several areas in the state are without electricity.

Tejpal was present in court for the verdict.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa during an event in November 2013. Arrested on November 30, 2013, Tejpal was later released on bail and had denied the allegations.

While the case was earlier listed for judgment on April 27, the court deferred its decision until May 12, and subsequently to Wednesday. On May 12, the court had cited shortage of staff on account of Covid-19.

Tarun Tejpal arrives and leaves the court. Power outage due to storm; verdict in rape case now on May 21. @mayura from outside the court in Goa. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/mWYIkVLGJD — P Vaidyanathan Iyer (@iyervaidy) May 19, 2021

Tejpal faced trial for committing offences under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by person in position of control).