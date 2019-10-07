Tarun Tejpal rape case: Goa court adjourns hearing till October 21

Rape trial against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal stands adjourned to October 21 by the Additional District and Sessions court in Mapusa since the victim could not attend the Monday hearing.

The court has now set the period between October 21 and 23 as the next dates for the hearing, confirmed Special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora. On these three days, the victim will stand for cross-examination. She has already been questioned by the prosecution.

The trial needs to be completed in six months from August after the Supreme Court passed a fresh deadline dismissing Tejapl’s plea to quash the charges against him in the case. Dismissing Tejpal’s plea, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed that this is a “serious and morally abhorrent offence”, and took note of the delay in concluding the trial.

Tejpal had initially moved the Bombay High Court which declined to interfere in the matter.

Tejpal is charged with multiple sections including 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted his colleague inside a lift in a resort in Goa in November 2013. Tejpal is currently on bail in the case and has denied the allegations.