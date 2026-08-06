Tarun Tejpal found guilty of rape: A timeline of acquittal and conviction

The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case. The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court set aside the judgment of a Sessions Court in Mapusa which acquitted the journalist in the rape case in 2021.
62-year-old Tejpal, who was present in court during the judgment, sought leniency in the sentence. The court will announce the sentence at 2:30 PM today. The case stems from a complaint by a junior colleague who alleged that Tejpal sexually assaulted her in a hotel elevator in November 2013.
Here is a brief timeline of the case:
Crime in November 2013: In her complaint, the woman said that Tejpal assaulted her in a hotel elevator on November 7 and November 8, 2013.
FIR on November 23, 2013: An FIR was filed against the former Tehelka Editor on November 23 on the basis of the woman’s complain.
Tejpal arrested: The Tehelka founder was arrested by the Goa Police Crime Branch the same month on November 30 after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected.
Chargesheet in 2014: The Goa Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in the case on the basis of statements from 152 witnesses. The chargesheet ran into 2,846.
Bail granted: Tejpal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in July 2014 and he was released from jail.
Charges framed: In September 2017, the former journalist contests framing of charges in the Bombay High Court. However, the court refuses to grant stay. The Sessions court frames charges against Tejpal.
Court reaches Supreme Court: In August 2019, the Supreme Court rejected Tejpal’s plea to quash the FIR against him claiming he was framed. The apex court ordered the trial court to complete the trial in six months.
Trial in 2019 and Covid-19 pause: The trial began in October 2019, but was stalled in 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak. The Supreme Court issued a fresh order asking the trial court to complete the trial by March 31, 2021.
Arguments conclude: The arguments concluded before the court in March 2021 and it was listed for judgement for April 27. But the Sessions court defers judgment to May 12.
Acquitted by the Sessions Court: In May 2021, a sessions court acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all the charges, observing that the complainant “did not demonstrate any kind of normative behaviour” that a victim of sexual assault “might plausibly show”.
Bombay HC overturns order: The Bombay High Court on August 6 set aide the Sessions Court judgement and convicted him in sexual assault. Tejpal later said he will move the Supreme Court against the High Court order.