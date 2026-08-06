Tarun Tejpal found guilty of rape: A timeline of acquittal and conviction

The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case. The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court set aside the judgment of a Sessions Court in Mapusa which acquitted the journalist in the rape case in 2021.

62-year-old Tejpal, who was present in court during the judgment, sought leniency in the sentence. The court will announce the sentence at 2:30 PM today. The case stems from a complaint by a junior colleague who alleged that Tejpal sexually assaulted her in a hotel elevator in November 2013.

Here is a brief timeline of the case:

Crime in November 2013: In her complaint, the woman said that Tejpal assaulted her in a hotel elevator on November 7 and November 8, 2013.