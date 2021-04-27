Goa court defers verdict in Tarun Tejpal case to May 12

The District and Sessions Court at Mapusa in North Goa on Tuesday deferred its judgment in the Tarun Tejpal case to May 12. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

Tejpal faced trial for committing offences under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by person in position of control).

In a case filed in November 2013, a woman had accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a lift in a five-star hotel in Goa during an event. He was arrested on November 30 that year, and later released on bail. Tejpal has denied the allegations.