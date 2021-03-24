Tarun Tejpal case: Verdict likely on April 27

A sessions court at Mapusa in north Goa is expected to pronounce its judgment on April 27 in the trial of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who is accused of raping a woman in 2013.

In a case filed in November 2013, a woman had accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a lift in a five-star hotel in Goa during an event. He was arrested on November 30 that year, was later released on bail and had denied the allegations.

Tejpal faces charges under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of trust or authority over the woman, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (person in position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape).

While the arguments in the case concluded on March 8, the court had sought clarifications on written submissions and electronic evidence from the prosecution and defence on March 19 and March 22.

Offences under section 376 (2) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 attract imprisonment of not less than 10 years.