Robert De Niro figures in Tarun Tejpal’s arguments in court

In 2021, a sessions court in Goa acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all charges, observing that the complainant “did not demonstrate any kind of normative behaviour” that a victim of sexual assault “might plausibly show”.(Express Archive Photo)

Opposing the state’s plea challenging his acquittal, Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then colleague in a Goa hotel in 2013, told the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Friday that the complainant has a “propensity to lie”, arguing that her “conduct” after the alleged assault was inconsistent with the prosecution’s case that she was traumatised.

The woman journalist had complained that Tejpal sexually assaulted her in the hotel elevator on November 7 and November 8, 2013.

In 2021, a sessions court in Goa acquitted Tejpal of all charges, observing that the complainant “did not demonstrate any kind of normative behaviour” that a victim of sexual assault “might plausibly show”. Ruling that there was no medical evidence, the court said the woman’s messages to the accused clearly establish that she was neither “traumatised nor terrified” and this “completely belies” the prosecution’s case.