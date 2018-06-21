Tarun Tejpal case: Court directs Goa Forensics to submit record of WhatsApp messages to defence

Tejpal is facing charges of sexual harassment by a former colleague with an in-camera trial being heard in Goa. Tejpal is facing charges of sexual harassment by a former colleague with an in-camera trial being heard in Goa.

The trial court in Goa’s Mapusa hearing the sexual abuse case against Tarun Tejpal directed the Goa State Forensics to submit a record of sequential WhatsApp messages — which form part of the evidence — to the defence.

A series of messages sent and received, found from the victim’s phone, detailing the crime were scanned and listed by the prosecution as evidence against the former Tehelka editor-in-chief.

On Wednesday, experts from both the sides — the state government and a private agency on Tejpal’s behalf — appeared before the court. After hearing both sides, the court at the behest of arguments made by the defence, directed the state forensics to give the messages in the order they were sent around the time the crime was reported.

The trial that has till now has only examined the victim will have its next hearing after the records are shared. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on July 16.

Tejpal is facing charges of sexual harassment by a former colleague with an in-camera trial being heard in Goa. He is charged with several sections of IPC for sexually assaulting a junior colleague inside a lift of a resort in Goa during a magazine event in November 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd