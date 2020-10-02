Tarun Tejpal case: Bailable warrant issued against 8 prosecution witnesses

Tehelka magazine's founder Tarun Tejpal. Express Photo by Pradip Das

The fast-track court at Mapusa in Goa, which is hearing the rape case against Tarun Tejpal, has now issued bailable warrants against eight prosecution witnesses who include colleagues and relatives of the victim.

The court is on a deadline set by the Supreme Court to finish the trial.

With the pandemic affecting the functioning of courts, the trial last heard the matter in March 2020 and the witnesses were initially called in the first week of September.

The bailable warrants were issued on separate dates through this week, with the witnesses now expected to attend the hearing starting October 6.

Earlier, the victim approached the High Court of Bombay at Goa after a bailable warrant was issued against her for not attending the hearing. The victim has cited health concerns and difficulty to travel during the pandemic.

The other witnesses have cited reasons ranging from expensive flight tickets to unsafe travelling options when summoned to appear in person.

