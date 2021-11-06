Congress taking Punjab to dumps: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Taking on the Congress over the Punjab advocate general’s charges against Navjot Singh Sidhu, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday said the Congress is taking the state to “dumps” and the governor should intervene.

Punjab Advocate General (AG) APS Deol on Saturday attacked Congress state unit president Sidhu, accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as “spreading misinformation to gain political advantage”.

Deol’s remarks came a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief but declared that he will not re-assume charge till Deol is removed as AG and a panel set up for the appointment of a new director general of police.

Chugh, the BJP’s national general secretary, said there has been a complete collapse of governance in the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab “as it is muzzled in its internal conflicts”.

Taking strong exception to the charges made by Deol against Sidhu for interfering and scuttling the working of the AG office, Chugh said the infighting in the Congress has brought Punjab to the brink where drug mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia are controlling the state.

Sidhu has been indulging in gross breach of Constitutional norms by interfering in the working of the state government, Chugh said, adding that “the Congress government in Punjab is taking the state to dumps and the governor should intervene to check disruptions in the working of a Constitutional office by political leaders”.

Punjab, the epicentre of farmers protests against the three new central farm laws, is heading for assembly elections early next year.

The BJP will try to make its presence felt and has already announced the theme of its campaign for the assembly elections.