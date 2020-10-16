Tarn Taran blast case: Accused allowed to attend sister’s marriage under police watch

The permission was granted for only one day under police security. (Representational)

A special NIA court on Friday allowed an accused in the Tarn Taran blast case to attend the marriage of his sister for one day while dismissing the interim bail application.

The permission was granted for only one day under police security.

Harjeet Singh, an accused in blast case which took place on the outskirts of Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran district, had moved an application for interim bail from October 29 to November 4 to attend the marriage of his sister, Sharanjeet Kaur.

The marriage is scheduled to be held on November 2.

The NIA contended that Harjit Singh was charge sheeted accused as he was active member of a pro- Khalistan terrorist gang which supported the cause of independent Khalistan state and was closely associated with other members of terrorist gang with an intention to further its activities and was in conspiracy with co-accused persons in planning to carry out terrorist attack by causing explosion. As per the prosecution, a powerful explosion took place on September 4 last year at a vacant plot in the outskirts of village Pandori Gola, while Bikkar Singh alias Vikram, Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Gurjant Singh were digging a pit to retrieve explosives which were buried in the plot. Due to impact of digging tools on explosives contained in a plastic container an explosion took place and as a result accused Bikkar Singh and Harpreet Singh died on the spot whereas accused Gurjant Singh was seriously injured and lost his vision of both eyes.

After hearing the arguments, the court opined that there was sufficient grounds for believing that accusation against the accused were true.

“Thus, keeping in view the serious nature of allegations, this court does not deem it fit to grant the relief of interim bail to the accused Harjit Singh for seven days. However, at the same time, this court cannot lose sight from the fact that marriage of Sharanjit Kaur, real sister of applicant Harjit Singh is to be solemnized on November 2 at village Pandori Gola. Factum with regard to marriage of sister of applicant has been duly verified by the SHO, police station (Sadar), Tarn Taran. It is a matter of common knowledge that presence of applicant Harjit Singh being real brother is very much necessary to perform various rituals of the marriage.” The court further stated that accused Harjit Singh was allowed to attend the marriage ceremony of his sister on November 2 only. The court directed Superintendent, Central Jail, Amritsar to make necessary arrangements to send the accused Harjit Singh in tight security to village Pandori Gola.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd